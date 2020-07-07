1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic contenders report strong Q2 fundraising hauls ahead of Senate races

Photo: Nathan Ouellette/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats have reported massive fundraising numbers from the second quarter of 2020 to unseat senators from states with competitive races including South Carolina and Maine.

Why it matters: Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, but maintaining their majority this November could prove challenging.

Zoom out: President Trump’s approval rating has dropped since nationwide protests against racism and police brutality began in late May and the coronavirus pandemic has persisted. His latest Gallup approval rating saw a record 89-point partisan gap.

By the numbers:

  • Jaime Harrison, a Democrat running against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, raised $13.9 million.
  • State House Speaker Sara Gideon raised more than $9 million in the second quarter. She is running against incumbent Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
  • Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised $7.7 million for his campaign for Senate.
  • Cal Cunningham brought in $7.4 million for his campaign in North Carolina.
  • Nominee Jon Ossoff, who's running against Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, announced he raised more than $3.45 million.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's Gallup approval rating has record 89-point partisan gap

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

There is an 89-point difference between the rate at which Republicans and Democrats approve of President Trump, the largest gap in Gallup's history, according to a poll out Monday.

By the numbers: 38% of all Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, the poll indicates. That number is 91% for Republicans and only 2% for Democrats. The difference surpasses the previous record of 87%, which was recorded in late January and early February polls around the time of the Senate impeachment trial.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

Simon & Schuster

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 11,691,068 — Total deaths: 540,062 — Total recoveries — 6,349,542Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,963,244 — Total deaths: 130,813 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,225,015Map.
  3. 2020: Biden releases plan to strengthen coronavirus supply chain.
  4. Congress: Trump administration notifies Congress of intent to withdraw from WHO.
  5. Public health: Fauci says it's a "false narrative" to take comfort in lower coronavirus death rate.
  6. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive— India reports third-highest case count in the world.
