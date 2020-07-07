Photo: Nathan Ouellette/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Democrats have reported massive fundraising numbers from the second quarter of 2020 to unseat senators from states with competitive races including South Carolina and Maine.
Why it matters: Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, but maintaining their majority this November could prove challenging.
Zoom out: President Trump’s approval rating has dropped since nationwide protests against racism and police brutality began in late May and the coronavirus pandemic has persisted. His latest Gallup approval rating saw a record 89-point partisan gap.
By the numbers:
- Jaime Harrison, a Democrat running against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, raised $13.9 million.
- State House Speaker Sara Gideon raised more than $9 million in the second quarter. She is running against incumbent Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised $7.7 million for his campaign for Senate.
- Cal Cunningham brought in $7.4 million for his campaign in North Carolina.
- Nominee Jon Ossoff, who's running against Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, announced he raised more than $3.45 million.
Go deeper: Biden's primary triumph opens Democrats' map against Trump