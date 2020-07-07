Democrats have reported massive fundraising numbers from the second quarter of 2020 to unseat senators from states with competitive races including South Carolina and Maine.

Why it matters: Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, but maintaining their majority this November could prove challenging.

Zoom out: President Trump’s approval rating has dropped since nationwide protests against racism and police brutality began in late May and the coronavirus pandemic has persisted. His latest Gallup approval rating saw a record 89-point partisan gap.

By the numbers:

Jaime Harrison, a Democrat running against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, raised $13.9 million.

State House Speaker Sara Gideon raised more than $9 million in the second quarter. She is running against incumbent Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised $7.7 million for his campaign for Senate.

Cal Cunningham brought in $7.4 million for his campaign in North Carolina.

Nominee Jon Ossoff, who's running against Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, announced he raised more than $3.45 million.

