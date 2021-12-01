Sign up for our daily briefing

Democratic Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio to retire from House

Rep. Peter Defazio (D-Ore.) participates in a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Aviation Subcommittee hearing on Sept. 23, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the House after 36 years in Congress.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements has caused concern that the party may not be able to hold on to its slim majority in the House after the midterms.

  • DeFazio's announcement brings the total number of Democratic retirements to 16, compared to 10 Republicans.

What he's saying: "It's time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being," he said in a statement.

  • "This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat, but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change."
  • "I still have a lot of work to do in my remaining 13 months and I'll be putting all of my efforts into that work, including helping to pass the Build Back Better Act that will bring down costs for families, create jobs, fight the climate crisis and help Americans get ahead," he added.

The big picture: DeFazio, who currently chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is Oregon’s longest-serving Congress member.

  • His retirement "comes on the heels of a frustrating few years, in which DeFazio’s dreams of an ambitious, environmentally focused overhaul of the nation’s highway and transit program were sidelined for a major infrastructure bill that went only as far as Republicans in the Senate would agree to go," Politico notes.

Go deeper: Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Congress sprints to meet crush of deadlines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Congressional leaders have been pushing off vital action for months — and a lot of it will catch up with them in December, which begins Wednesday.

Driving the news: Funding for the federal government is set to expire at midnight on Friday. There are also consequential deadlines related to the debt limit, President Biden's agenda and annual actions like voting on the National Defense Authorization Act.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Right-wingers making McCarthy sweat for future Speaker post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stands with his Republican colleagues outside the House on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Right-wing elements in the Republican Party are complicating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to become the next speaker of the House should the GOP take back the majority in 2022.

Why it matters: While McCarthy has worked carefully to build trust among the conservatives who tanked his chances at clinching the speakership in 2015, they're still circling ahead of the next Speaker vote in January 2023.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans threaten to shut down government over vaccine mandates

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in the Capitol in November 2020. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to force a government shutdown Friday to deny funding needed to enforce the Biden administration's vaccine mandates on the private sector, according to Politico.

Why it matters: Congress has until the end of the week to pass a stopgap measure to extend funding into 2022, though objection from a small group of Republicans could shut down the government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

