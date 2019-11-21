Driving the news: Brazil's Amazon lost 3,769 square miles of rainforest between August 2018 and July 2019, according to a new government report that suggested deforestation in the Amazon has hit an 11-year high. That's up 30% from a year prior, the Washington Post reports.

The country had lost 1,330 square miles of its rainforest as of July, just seven months after Bolsonaro took office.

Earlier this month, fires tore through Brazil's wetlands, destroying 50,000 hectares of vegetation.

What they're saying: “We are already preparing a stronger policy to contain fires,” said General Augusto Heleno Pereira, Brazil's Institutional Security Minister, per Bloomberg. “Everybody is convinced we must tighten enforcement.”

But, but, but: Bolsonaro undercut Heleno's comment, telling reporters “[d]eforestation and fires will never end,” as he blamed the country's culture on the phenomenon, per the Post.

