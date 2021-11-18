Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Defense rests its case in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd in front of the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday. Photo: Ryan Vizzions

Defense attorneys for the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery rested their cases on Thursday.

Why it matters: The trial of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is in its fourth week in Brunswick, Georgia. While hate crimes charges are not involved in the trial, the racial dynamics of the case have been front and center outside the courthouse.

That same day several hundred people including pastors, rabbis, county officials and lay people gathered as promised in front of the Glynn County courthouse.

Inside the courthouse: Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery in February 2020, took the stand for the first time this week to tell “my side of the story.”

  • Defense attorneys also called several neighbors in the McMichaels’ neighborhood to testify to a string of property-related crimes in the months before Arbery’s slaying, which McMichael has claimed was his rationale for chasing Arbery down.

Outside the courthouse: The group, called together by Al Sharpton, showed up in response to defense attorney Kevin Gough protesting Sharpton’s presence in the courtroom last week, asking that “no more Black pastors” be allowed due to possible jury intimidation.

What he said: Sharpton responded in a speech to the crowd: “I did not come in the courtroom to protest. I came to pray that [the Arbery family] would have the strength to stand up, not to protest.”

  • “Well if you thought one [Black pastor] was enough, look at what you brought now,” he said.

What’s next: Closing statements from attorneys are scheduled for Monday.

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
Nov 17, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Travis McMichael takes stand to tell his "side of the story"

Photo: Stephen B. Morton/Getty

Travis McMichael, the 35-year-old white man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man in Brunswick, Georgia, nearly two years ago, took the stand at his murder trial to tell “my side of the story.”

Why it matters: Neither McMichael nor his father and co-defendant, Greg McMichael, has spoken publicly since the video of Arbery’s killing went viral in May 2020. Both have been on trial for murder charges for about a month, alongside their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma Hurt
Nov 18, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Pastors to gather in Glynn County after defense attorney's comments

An interfaith prayer service at the Glynn County Courthouse Wednesday. Hundreds of other pastors are expected to show up today. Photo: Emma Hurt/Axios.

As the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery winds down, hundreds of Black pastors from around the country are expected at the Glynn County Courthouse later this morning.

Catch-up quick: Al Sharpton called on pastors to join him in Brunswick after Kevin Gough, a defense attorney, protested Sharpton’s appearance in court.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow