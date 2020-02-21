17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Defense intelligence analyst pleads guilty for leaks on foreign weapons system

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

A Defense Intelligence Agency analyst pleaded guilty to leaking classified information on a foreign country's weapon system to a reporter he had a relationship with, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The big picture: Henry Kyle Frese faces a maximum of 10 years in prison after he "alerted our country’s adversaries to sensitive national defense information, putting the nation’s security at risk," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers in a news release.

The backdrop: Frese told CNBC's Amanda Macias, who he was in a relationship with, that he was "down" to help her coworker with a story about the weapons system if it would help Macias' career, per the New York Times.

  • Frese and Macias lived at the same address as of last year, and the relationship was clear from social media posts, per the DOJ.

NYT: Barr assigned outside prosecutor to monitor Flynn case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has assigned an outside prosecutor to monitor the Justice Department's ongoing case against President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The move could trigger additional accusations of political interference at the Justice Department, especially for extremely sensitive cases involving former Trump allies.

Justice Department drops investigation of former FBI official Andrew McCabe

Andrew McCabe. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is declining to bring charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in an investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a press leak, his defense team said on Friday.

Why it matters: The move closes an investigation into whether McCabe lied to federal investigators about leaking information to the media.

Fadel Allassan

Sally Yates: Trump used DOJ "as a cudgel against his enemies"

Sally Yates. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates accused President Trump of using the Justice Department "as a cudgel against his enemies and as a shield for himself and his allies" in a Washington Post op-ed Friday.

Why it matters: Yates served in the DOJ under President Obama and stayed on as a holdover as acting attorney general until she was fired less than two weeks into Trump's presidency for refusing to implement the president's travel ban.

