De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth," and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

"The military has extraordinary medical capacity of its own that's been honed in fighting wars," de Blasio said. "They can handle any situation. The military is the best logistical organization in the nation.

"I can not be blunt enough — if the president doesn't act, people will die who could have lived otherwise," he added.

The big picture: New York so far accounts for 12,323 coronavirus cases, or more than one-third of the reported total in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Trump announced last week that he ordered Navy hospital ships to dock in New York City and on the West Coast, but the Department of Defense said the ship destined for New York City is currently under maintenance.

On Saturday, Trump approved Federal Emergency Management Agency aid for New York after his administration issued a Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

The emergency declaration frees up funds to help recovery efforts, according to the New York Times.

Between the lines: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his press conference that 53% of coronavirus cases in New York City are 18-49 years old.

He rebuked "arrogant" and "self-destructive" New Yorkers who have continued to congregate in parks on warm days, calling for an "immediate plan" from the city to strengthen social distancing.

"You have much less traffic in New York City because non-essential workers aren't going to work. Get creative, open streets to reduce the density," Cuomo said.

