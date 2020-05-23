1 hour ago - Health

D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaking during the District's daily Covid-19 response update on May 22, 2020. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump administration's lead coronavirus task force coordinator said Friday that Washington, D.C., and its surrounding suburbs have some of the highest rates of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S., The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: D.C., along with its Virginia and Maryland outskirts, have enforced similar restrictions and stay-at-home orders as other communities across the country, but aren't seeing the same results. Deborah Birx said 42 states have a less-than-10% positive-test rate.

  • Birx added that she asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with officials in D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles “to really understand where these new cases are coming from and what do we need to do to prevent them in the future.”

The state of play: Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have both said most of their states' infections are clustered in the densely populated suburbs closest to D.C., the Post notes.

  • The two governors started relaxing restrictions last week, but D.C. suburbs have either been exempt or are deferring to local leaders.
  • Northam has warned residents in northern Virginia to avoid traveling for Memorial Day weekend.
  • A spokesperson for Hogan told the Post the decision to begin reopening was based on "key metrics," such as hospitalization rates and ICU bed use, which are at four-week lows.

By the numbers: D.C. has nearly 8,000 confirmed cases, according to John Hopkins University.

  • There are about 1,800 confirmed cases in Arlington County, just outside of D.C.
  • There are a little over 13,000 confirmed cases in Prince George Country, Maryland.

What to watch: D.C. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to announce Tuesday whether she will ease restrictions at the end of next week, per the Post.

  • She announced Friday that public swimming pools will remain closed, along with modifications to summer and city-sponsored job programs to avoid in-person contact.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Brazil reports most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S.

New graves at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on May 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world other than the U.S., Johns Hopkins data indicated on Friday evening.

The big picture: Prolonged lapses in testing and tracking, documented by the Washington Post in April, led to severely undercounted death tolls in the country as it emerged as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" coronavirus lockdown, as county reopens

A street vendor sells a snow cone in MacArthur Park, Los Angeles on May 21. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration warned Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday that a "long-term lockdown" of the city "may be both arbitrary and unlawful," in a letter from Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

Where it stands: L.A. County is reporting the most coronavirus cases and fatalities in California, with 42,063 cases and 2,016 deaths as of Thursday, data from the state health department show.

