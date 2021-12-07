D.C. redistricting nears end with equity debate

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The District's months-long redistricting process will wrap up this month after some last-minute fireworks.
Why it matters: Along with local governments nationwide, the District is redrawing its political boundaries in line with new numbers from the 2020 census.
- The biggest changes are touching prosperous Ward 6, currently the largest ward, and wards 7 and 8, two of the District's poorest wards with the smallest populations.
- Ward 8 will gain booming Navy Yard to rightsize the population imbalance. But leaders in Ward 7 have been in an uproar over the proposed map leaving the ward as the smallest in the city.
- Much like Ward 8, the ward is an underinvested, majority-Black community bearing the brunt of sharp inequities in access to fresh food, good schools, and other resources.
What they're saying: "If the pursuit of redistricting is equity, how do we start and end as the lowest population?" said Dionna Maria Lewis, a lawyer and member of the Ward 7 Democrats, who held a press conference last night denouncing the proposal.
- The proposed map is the product of months of hearings held by a D.C. Council redistricting subcommittee.
The full D.C. Council will now take up the map. Council Chair Phil Mendelson yesterday proposed tweaks to the boundaries that were welcomed by Ward 7 leaders.
- His changes would bump up the ward to make it the fourth-largest in the city, Mendelson told reporters.
- It also puts the communities of Kingman Park and Rosedale within Ward 7's boundaries, key "asks" for critics of the original map.
- Council member Vincent Gray said in a statement that Mendelson's map "redraws Ward 7 fairly and equitably."
What's next: Lawmakers may debate for a long while today and propose more changes before taking the first of two votes.