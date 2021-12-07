D.C. redistricting nears end with equity debate

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

D.C. redistricting nears end with equity debate

Expand chart
Data: U.S. Census; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The District's months-long redistricting process will wrap up this month after some last-minute fireworks.

Why it matters: Along with local governments nationwide, the District is redrawing its political boundaries in line with new numbers from the 2020 census.

  • The biggest changes are touching prosperous Ward 6, currently the largest ward, and wards 7 and 8, two of the District's poorest wards with the smallest populations.
  • Ward 8 will gain booming Navy Yard to rightsize the population imbalance. But leaders in Ward 7 have been in an uproar over the proposed map leaving the ward as the smallest in the city.
  • Much like Ward 8, the ward is an underinvested, majority-Black community bearing the brunt of sharp inequities in access to fresh food, good schools, and other resources.

What they're saying: "If the pursuit of redistricting is equity, how do we start and end as the lowest population?" said Dionna Maria Lewis, a lawyer and member of the Ward 7 Democrats, who held a press conference last night denouncing the proposal.

  • The proposed map is the product of months of hearings held by a D.C. Council redistricting subcommittee.

The full D.C. Council will now take up the map. Council Chair Phil Mendelson yesterday proposed tweaks to the boundaries that were welcomed by Ward 7 leaders.

  • His changes would bump up the ward to make it the fourth-largest in the city, Mendelson told reporters.
  • It also puts the communities of Kingman Park and Rosedale within Ward 7's boundaries, key "asks" for critics of the original map.
  • Council member Vincent Gray said in a statement that Mendelson's map "redraws Ward 7 fairly and equitably."

What's next: Lawmakers may debate for a long while today and propose more changes before taking the first of two votes.

Go deeper

Cuneyt Dil
Dec 6, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

Scoop: D.C. attorney general backs Zachary Parker for Ward 5

Screenshot of Zachary Parker (left) campaign video on YouTube

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine endorsed in the Ward 5 D.C. Council race on Monday, backing the president of the State Board of Education, Zachary Parker.

Why it matters: Racine's endorsement is highly coveted, as several of his picks have gone on to win seats on the D.C. Council.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nate RauAdam Tamburin
Dec 6, 2021 - Axios Nashville

Local redistricting ramps up

Map showing new council districts under a proposed redistricting plan in Nashville. Image courtesy of Nashville Planning Department

The Metro Planning Department is wrapping up its local redistricting efforts with the release of the third drafts of new Metro Council and school board district boundaries.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kate Marino
Updated 29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The billionaire balloon

Data: World Inequality Report 2022; Chart: Axios Visuals

The super-rich are getting stupid rich: New data out today shows the share of global wealth held by the richest slice of humanity swelled by almost a full percentage point during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The top 0.01% of individuals now hold about 11% of the world's wealth, compared to just over 10% in 2020, according to the "World Inequality Report 2022," written by Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow