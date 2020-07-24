D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states

The District of Columbia will require visitors from high-risk areas on nonessential travel to self-isolate for 14 days, its health department said Friday.

The state of play: The directive starts July 27 and excludes Maryland and Virginia. A list of high-risk areas will be updated every two weeks.

Novel coronavirus infections in the U.S. are still climbing in more than 20 states, but the levels of virus circulating in the district have fallen for more than a month.

Between the lines: Workers considered essential are exempt from the order, which likely includes members of Congress.

The order is the latest blow to tourism in D.C. The pandemic has taken an estimated $3.3 billion bite out of the hotel industry alone and left thousands of hotel workers without jobs.

