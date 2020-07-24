32 mins ago - Health

D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The District of Columbia will require visitors from high-risk areas on nonessential travel to self-isolate for 14 days, its health department said Friday.

The state of play: The directive starts July 27 and excludes Maryland and Virginia. A list of high-risk areas will be updated every two weeks.

Between the lines: Workers considered essential are exempt from the order, which likely includes members of Congress.

Go deeper: N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 31 states to quarantine

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
50 mins ago - World

Singaporean national pleads guilty to serving as Chinese government agent

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The FBI has charged an individual with serving as an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Jun Wei Yeo pled guilty to all charges on July 24 in a federal district court in Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The case comes amid a major Justice Department initiative to crack down on what it describes as widespread Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft in the U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
2 hours ago - World

TikTok pressure could further harm Silicon Valley's relationship with China

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The TikTok debate has exposed a deepening fissure among venture capitalists, over their attitudes toward China.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley and China could morph from frenemies into full-blown adversaries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow