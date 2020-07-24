D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The District of Columbia will require visitors from high-risk areas on nonessential travel to self-isolate for 14 days, its health department said Friday.
The state of play: The directive starts July 27 and excludes Maryland and Virginia. A list of high-risk areas will be updated every two weeks.
- Novel coronavirus infections in the U.S. are still climbing in more than 20 states, but the levels of virus circulating in the district have fallen for more than a month.
Between the lines: Workers considered essential are exempt from the order, which likely includes members of Congress.
- The order is the latest blow to tourism in D.C. The pandemic has taken an estimated $3.3 billion bite out of the hotel industry alone and left thousands of hotel workers without jobs.
Go deeper: N.Y., N.J. and CT to require travelers from 31 states to quarantine