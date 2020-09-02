1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. task force targets monuments due to slavery connections

People watch fireworks near the Washington Monument at the close of the Republican National Convention. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial are among the targets of a task force D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named this summer amid nationwide protests, AP reports.

The state of play: The committee yesterday recommended changes for dozens of monuments, schools, parks and buildings because of their namesakes' association with slavery or racial oppression.

  • Bowser was advised to ask the federal government to "remove, relocate or contextualize" the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial and the statue of Christopher Columbus outside Union Station.

Some of the proposals from DCFACES (District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions) are non-starters: Many of the most prominent monuments and statues stand on federal land, outside D.C. control.

  • Also included are proposals to rename schools named for Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and "Star-Spangled Banner" composer Francis Scott Key.

Read the 24-page report

Jeff Tracy
18 mins ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

Barak Ravid
33 mins ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues

President Trump, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies.

Why it matters: Thankfully, the main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

