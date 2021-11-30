Sign up for our daily briefing

DB Schenker pre-orders nearly 1,500 EVs from Volta Trucks

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Nearly 1,500: That's the number of all-electric trucks that the big European logistics company DB Schenker has pre-ordered from Volta Trucks.

Why it matters: It's the largest pre-order for electric trucks in Europe to date, the companies said.

  • However, a "pre-order" is not a synonym for the purchase of Volta's trucks, which have not yet moved into commercial production.
  • "DB Schenker will use the first prototype of Volta Zero Trucks in real distribution conditions in spring and summer of 2022," the companies said in a release.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
54 mins ago - Sports

College football gone mad

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks in front of his players. Photo: David Madison/Getty Images

In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and the almighty dollar.

Driving the news: Lincoln Riley is ditching Oklahoma for USC in a deal reportedly worth $110 million. LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame with a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianJacque Schrag
4 hours ago - World
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Airbnb hosts Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group

Data: Axios research, Airbnb, Australia Strategic Policy Institute's International Cyber Policy Centre; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region on land owned by an organization sanctioned by the U.S. government for complicity in genocide and forced labor, an Axios investigation has found.

Why it matters: The listings expose Airbnb to regulatory risk under U.S. law. They also land yet another American tech company in the crossfire between the U.S. and China.

