David Rubenstein distills lessons from those at the top in "How to Lead"

David Rubenstein — a business titan who has developed a sideline as a captivating interviewer — will be out Sept. 1 with a book that captures five years of learnings from his onstage and on-air conversations.

"How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers" includes conversations with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Warren Buffett, Oprah and more.

Topics include:

Finance (Jamie Dimon, Christine Lagarde, Ken Griffin).

Tech (Eric Schmidt, Tim Cook).

Entertainment (Lorne Michaels, Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma).

Sports (Jack Nicklaus, Adam Silver, Coach K, Phil Knight).

Government (President Clinton, President George W. Bush, Speaker Pelosi).

Rubenstein is co-founder and co-executive chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, hosts "The David Rubenstein Show" on Bloomberg TV and PBS, and is chairman of the boards of the Kennedy Center and the CFR.