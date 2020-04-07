1 hour ago - Economy & Business

David Rubenstein distills lessons from those at the top in "How to Lead"

Mike Allen

Cover: Simon & Schuster

David Rubenstein — a business titan who has developed a sideline as a captivating interviewer — will be out Sept. 1 with a book that captures five years of learnings from his onstage and on-air conversations.

"How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers" includes conversations with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Warren Buffett, Oprah and more.

Topics include:

  • Finance (Jamie Dimon, Christine Lagarde, Ken Griffin).
  • Tech (Eric Schmidt, Tim Cook).
  • Entertainment (Lorne Michaels, Renée Fleming, Yo-Yo Ma).
  • Sports (Jack Nicklaus, Adam Silver, Coach K, Phil Knight).
  • Government (President Clinton, President George W. Bush, Speaker Pelosi).

Rubenstein is co-founder and co-executive chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, hosts "The David Rubenstein Show" on Bloomberg TV and PBS, and is chairman of the boards of the Kennedy Center and the CFR.

  • Rubenstein, who spent $10 million restoring the Washington Monument, last year published "The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians."

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

What top CEOs fear telling America about the coronavirus shutdown

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Top CEOs, in private conversations and pleas to President Trump, are warning of economic catastrophe if America doesn't begin planning for a phased return to work as soon as May, corporate leaders tell Axios.

Why it matters: The CEOs say massive numbers of companies, big and small, could go under if business and government don't start urgent talks about ways groups of workers can return.

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Jacob Knutson

Jamie Dimon: U.S. can become "a stronger country" from coronavirus crisis

Jamie Dimon. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday in his annual letter to shareholders that the U.S. has "the resources to emerge from [the coronavirus] crisis as a stronger country."

The big picture: He added that while the New York bank will participate in government programs to address economic challenges set off by the effects of the virus, it will not ask for any regulatory relief in return.

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Kia Kokalitcheva

Airbnb to spend $250 million to partially refund hosts

Photo Illustration: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

After recently allowing all customers to cancel reservations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb says it will spend $250 million to refund 25% of the cancellation fees that hosts would have otherwise received depending on their select policy. It also created a $10 million relief fund for select hosts, which includes $9 million donated by Airbnb's founders.

The big picture: Airbnb has been in the unpleasant position of having to please both sides of its marketplace, while also managing its own finances. It recently cut marketing spend to save $800 million, among other moves, as its business takes a huge hit, a source tells Axios.

Go deeper: The gig economy's coronavirus test

Keep ReadingArrowMar 30, 2020 - Economy & Business