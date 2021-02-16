Sign up for our daily briefing

David Perdue says he's "considering" another Senate run in 2022

David Perdue. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's "considering" a 2022 bid to reclaim a different Senate seat after losing Georgia's runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.

  • Perdue would challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) who defeated Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in a Jan. 5. special election, should he decide to run.
  • The former Senator filed campaign paperwork on Monday, saying it was a "necessary legal step," so he can keep the option open.

What he's saying: "First, Georgia is not a blue state and yet, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by two of the most radically liberal individuals to ever occupy a seat on the hallowed floor of the United States Senate," Perdue wrote on Twitter. "They do not fairly represent most Georgians."

In his Twitter declaration, Perdue also argued that Republicans need to win back the Senate "to change the direction of the country" and criticized President Biden for "giving into the radical side of the Democratic Party."

What to watch: "Over the next few weeks, Bonnie and I will diligently consider our options about how to best serve the people of Georgia," he said.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell may weigh in on Republican primaries

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves his office at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 8. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states.

Orion Rummler
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Richard Burr censured from North Carolina GOP after voting to convict Trump

Sen. Richard Burr in the Senate subway on Feb. 13. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The North Carolina Republican Party announced Monday night that its members had voted unanimously to censure Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) for finding former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

The big picture: Most of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January have been censured.

Shawna Chen
3 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Timeline for widespread COVID-19 vaccine availability slightly delayed

Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most Americans will be able to get their coronavirus vaccines between the middle of May and early June, President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: That timeframe is slightly delayed from Fauci's previous projection of late March to early April, and comes after Johnson & Johnson failed to meet its promised supply timetable due to lags in production.

