Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) announced on Twitter Tuesday that he's "considering" a 2022 bid to reclaim a different Senate seat after losing Georgia's runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.

Why it matters: The 2022 election will play a key role in determining which party controls the Senate after Republicans lost two Georgia seats to Democrats last month.

Perdue would challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) who defeated Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in a Jan. 5. special election, should he decide to run.

The former Senator filed campaign paperwork on Monday, saying it was a "necessary legal step," so he can keep the option open.

What he's saying: "First, Georgia is not a blue state and yet, as I write this today, the people of Georgia are represented by two of the most radically liberal individuals to ever occupy a seat on the hallowed floor of the United States Senate," Perdue wrote on Twitter. "They do not fairly represent most Georgians."

Perdue lost by nearly 55,000 votes to Ossoff, according to Georgia's election data.

In his Twitter declaration, Perdue also argued that Republicans need to win back the Senate "to change the direction of the country" and criticized President Biden for "giving into the radical side of the Democratic Party."

What to watch: "Over the next few weeks, Bonnie and I will diligently consider our options about how to best serve the people of Georgia," he said.