Dating apps used for college ID

In this image, a finger hovers over the Tinder app logo on a persons phone.
Tinder as displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Tinder and Bumble are using college students as a marketing strategy by hosting sponsored parties, recruiting college ambassadors and partnering with fraternities and sororities, the Houston Chronicle reports.

What it looks like: Students at the University of Texas create Tinder University profiles to be admitted to certain fraternity parties, regardless of relationship status. Brand ambassadors give out merchandise at popular college events and offer "safe rides" at UTA, Bumble’s chief creative marketing officer told the Chronicle.

The big picture: "Tinder and Bumble declined to specify the scope of their campus involvement, though both said their apps have college marketing events across the country," per the Chronicle.

  • Students at Tulane University, Northwestern University and Oklahoma University have also attended parties sponsored by the dating apps.

