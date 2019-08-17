Tinder and Bumble are using college students as a marketing strategy by hosting sponsored parties, recruiting college ambassadors and partnering with fraternities and sororities, the Houston Chronicle reports.

What it looks like: Students at the University of Texas create Tinder University profiles to be admitted to certain fraternity parties, regardless of relationship status. Brand ambassadors give out merchandise at popular college events and offer "safe rides" at UTA, Bumble’s chief creative marketing officer told the Chronicle.