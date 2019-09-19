Datadog raises $648 million in IPO

Datadog logo. From Datadoghq.com

Datadog, a New York-based provider of cloud app monitoring SaaS, raised $648 million in its IPO by pricing 24 million shares at $27 (above upwardly-revised range).

Why it matters: This values Datadog at $8.7 billion, or more than 13 times higher than the company's last private mark of $640 million. Plus, it's poised to become a massive win for a New York tech scene that's smarting over WeWork — a rebound that Peloton could expand on tonight.