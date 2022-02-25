A new era in tennis: Daniil Medvedev becomes world No. 1

Daniil Medvedev has moved to No. 1 in the ATP rankings following Novak Djokovic's loss to Czech qualifier Jiří Veselý in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.

Wild stat: Medvedev, 26, is the first man other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to be ranked No. 1 since February 2004, when "Yeah!" by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris was the No. 1 song.

By the numbers: Federer took the top spot from Andy Roddick on Feb. 2, 2004, and the Big Four has held it ever since — until now. Weeks spent at No. 1:

Djokovic: 361

361 Federer: 310

310 Nadal: 209

209 Murray: 41

41 Medvedev: 1

The big picture: This all happened on the same day that Russia, Medvedev's home country, invaded Ukraine. He said it "was not easy" watching from Mexico, where he's competing.

"I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. ... I'm all for peace."

— Medvedev

What's next: Medvedev plays world No. 4 Nadal in the Mexican Open semifinals tonight (11pm ET, Tennis Channel), one month removed from their thrilling five-set Australian Open final.