GOP Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) announced Saturday he is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

The big picture: Meuser is among at least a dozen members of the House to test positive for the virus, according to NPR. At least two members of the Senate — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — have also been infected. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last month that she would require face coverings on the floor of the House after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) tested positive.

What he's saying: “As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19," Meuser wrote in a news release.

"I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result."

"I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative."

Driving the news: Meuser said he did not vote for the House's bill on Saturday to provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service because of his diagnosis, but that he would have voted "no" because he believes the bailout funds "are not reflective of the data or the reality of the situation."