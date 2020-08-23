14 mins ago - Health

GOP Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) announced Saturday he is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

The big picture: Meuser is among at least a dozen members of the House to test positive for the virus, according to NPR. At least two members of the Senate — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — have also been infected. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last month that she would require face coverings on the floor of the House after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) tested positive.

What he's saying: “As your member of Congress, I wanted to inform you that, very unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19," Meuser wrote in a news release.

  • "I have been following all CDC health and safety guidelines, and will be taking all necessary actions, including postponing upcoming public events and working from home in quarantine until I receive a negative test result."
  • "I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative."

Driving the news: Meuser said he did not vote for the House's bill on Saturday to provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service because of his diagnosis, but that he would have voted "no" because he believes the bailout funds "are not reflective of the data or the reality of the situation."

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump will hold a news conference on Sunday at 6 p.m. to announce a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, without elaborating further.

The big picture: McEnany's announcement Saturday came hours after Trump baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight

President Trump at the White House on Aug 20. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Why it matters: Trump's tweet comes on the heels of a policy change by the Department of Health and Human Services to block the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests, including for the coronavirus — which has public health experts worried that unreliable COVID-19 tests could go to market.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 23,219,390 — Total deaths: 804,697 — Total recoveries: 14,937,224Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 5,668,564 — Total deaths: 176,371 — Total recoveries: 1,937,224 — Total tests: 71,560,771Map.
  3. Politics: USPS priority mail delays got worse in early August Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. States: The abandonment of New York City.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
