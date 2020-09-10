15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former intel chief Dan Coats slams congressional election briefings move

Dan Coats, then-director of National Intelligence, during a 2019 Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Trump administration Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats spoke out during an interview with the Washington Post Wednesday against his successor's move to end in-person briefings to Congress on election security issues.

What he's saying: Coats told WashPost it's "imperative that the intelligence community keep Congress fully informed about the threats to our elections and share as much information as possible while protecting sources and method."

"We must stand united in defending the election security process from being corrupted and ensure that a vote cast is a vote counted."
— Coats' remarks to WashPost

Driving the news: The National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in early August that the Russian government is actively "using a range of measures" to "denigrate former Vice President Biden" before the November election.

  • Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Congress later in the month that in-person briefings would no longer take place. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he believed the Senate Intelligence Committee, of which he's acting chair, would still get such updates despite the directive.
  • Coats, a former GOP senator for Indiana, told WashPost such briefings "should be delivered to both the Senate and the House oversight committees and also should be delivered to the duly elected members of the House and Senate at the appropriate classification level when directed by the bipartisan leadership of both the House and the Senate."

Of note: Coats' comments come one day after his former deputy, Sue Gordon, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post stating that "the national conversation around election security has turned vitriolic, diversionary and unhelpful, and we are doing our enemies’ work for them."

  • Coats told WashPost he "absolutely" agreed with Gordon's assessment, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "ought to be very happy with the way this is turning out."
  • "He can only view his efforts as successful," Coats said.
  • The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined Axios' invitation to comment on Coats' comments.

Go deeper: Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Trump and Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his "deep suspicions" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had something" on President Trump, seeing "no other explanation" for the president's behavior, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained by CNN ahead of its publication next week.

Why it matters: Coats was the president's top intelligence official from March 2017 until August 2019. Woodward reports that Coats and his staff examined the intelligence regarding Trump's ties to Russia "as carefully as possible" and that he "still questions the relationship" between Trump and Putin despite the apparent absence of intelligence proof.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DHS whistleblower alleges he was told to stop producing reports on Russian interference

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee received a whistleblower complaint from a former senior Department of Homeland Security official who alleges he was instructed to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States" because it "made the president look bad," Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday.

The big picture: U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia is actively seeking to denigrate Joe Biden to assist President Trump ahead of the election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow