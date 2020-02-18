2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Dairy Farmers of America to buy bankrupt Dean Foods

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dairy Farmers of America, the country’s largest milk co-op, said on Monday that it’s reached a deal to purchase a “substantial portion” of the bankrupt milk company Dean Foods.

Details: DFA will pay a base purchase price of $425 million to acquire 44 of Dean’s facilities and associated direct store delivery system plus other assets.

Why it matters: This merger is already under antitrust scrutiny by the Department of Justice, which has been investigating how the deal would affect pricing and competition given the two companies’ dominance in the industry.

The bottom line: “Dean’s bankruptcy followed a yearslong decline in sales of fluid milk, the Dallas company’s main business. Bottled water, fruit juices and plant-based milk alternatives have crowded out milk cartons in grocery store beverage cases, pressuring the milk business.” — Jacob Bunge, WSJ.

Axios

Trump impeachment trial recap, day 7: Trump's team closes its case

Members of Trump's legal team leave the Capitol on Monday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump's legal team closed out its opening arguments during the seventh day of his Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday.

The big picture: Republicans spent their three days of arguments lamenting the facts that form the basis of the trial — claiming they don't rise to the level of an impeachable offense — and accusing Democrats of pushing forward a plot to subvert the will of American voters and remove the president from office.

Ina Fried

Judge approves T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge allowed the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint to move forward in a Tuesday decision, ruling against a coalition of state attorneys general who fought against the deal.

Why it matters: The deal, announced back in April 2018, reduces the number of national carriers from four to three, but creates a much larger rival to AT&T and Verizon, and was seen as vital for Sprint, which has continued to lose market share during the deal's long approval process.

Rashaan Ayesh

Kitchen matches: Plant-based meats fire up fast-food traffic and sales

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fast-food industry has fallen in love with plant-based "meats" and the boost in foot traffic and sales they provide from more health- and climate-conscious consumers.

Why it matters: The public’s growing interest in plant-based "meat" has start-ups trying to scale up and expand their market share, and food giants, such as Tyson Foods, are trying to muscle—and cash—in. The plant-based meat industry has seen $12.6 billion in sales and $4.5 billion in revenue as of July 2019, according to the Plant Based Food Association, and such non-meat burgers were estimated to be in 7,200 Burger Kings, 1,000 Carl's Jrs., and hundreds of other fast-food joints at the close of 2019.

