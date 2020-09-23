D-I fall championships to be held in spring

The NCAA Division I board of directors approved a plan on Tuesday for fall sports' championships — including FCS football — to be held in the spring.

Why it matters: D-I athletes who saw their fall seasons canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will get to compete for championships.

Sports affected: FCS football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball and men's water polo.

Details: The tournament brackets for the team sports championships will only be filled at 75% of the normal capacity, and the FCS championship will be two-thirds the size — featuring 16 teams instead of the usual 24.