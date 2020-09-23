1 hour ago - Sports

D-I fall championships to be held in spring

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The NCAA Division I board of directors approved a plan on Tuesday for fall sports' championships — including FCS football — to be held in the spring.

Why it matters: D-I athletes who saw their fall seasons canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will get to compete for championships.

  • Sports affected: FCS football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball and men's water polo.

Details: The tournament brackets for the team sports championships will only be filled at 75% of the normal capacity, and the FCS championship will be two-thirds the size — featuring 16 teams instead of the usual 24.

  • FCS schools can determine when they play their games and possibly spread them out over two semesters. The regular season must end by April 17, and the championship will be held sometime between May 14 and 16.
  • The soccer season will begin on Feb. 3, with the NCAA championships taking place from May 13 to 17.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
17 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Zooming in on China's new energy plan

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Major climate news arrived on Tuesday when Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would aim for "carbon neutrality" by 2060 and a CO2 emissions peak before 2030.

Why it matters: China is by far the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter. So its success or failure at reining in planet-warming gases affects everyone's future.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 31,647,930 — Total deaths: 971,711 Total recoveries: 21,776,599Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 6,897,661 — Total deaths: 200,818 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,612,436Map.
  3. Health: Hospitals want more time to repay pandemic loans — Supply shortages continue to plague testing.
  4. Business: The high-wage jobs aren't coming back
  5. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  6. Sports: Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
1 hour ago - Sports

Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In addition to keeping out the coronavirus, the NBA bubble has also delivered a stellar on-court product, with crisp, entertaining play night in and night out.

Why it matters: General managers, athletic trainers and league officials believe the lack of travel is a driving force behind the high quality of play — an observation that could lead to scheduling changes for next season and beyond.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!