D-I fall championships to be held in spring

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The NCAA Division I board of directors approved a plan on Tuesday for fall sports' championships — including FCS football — to be held in the spring.
Why it matters: D-I athletes who saw their fall seasons canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will get to compete for championships.
- Sports affected: FCS football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball and men's water polo.
Details: The tournament brackets for the team sports championships will only be filled at 75% of the normal capacity, and the FCS championship will be two-thirds the size — featuring 16 teams instead of the usual 24.
- FCS schools can determine when they play their games and possibly spread them out over two semesters. The regular season must end by April 17, and the championship will be held sometime between May 14 and 16.
- The soccer season will begin on Feb. 3, with the NCAA championships taking place from May 13 to 17.