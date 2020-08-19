40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cynthia Lummis wins Wyoming's GOP Senate primary

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Former Rep. Cynthia Lummis won Wyoming's Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating a number of challengers and nearly guaranteeing a win in the deep-red state this November, per AP.

The big picture: Lummis, the clear front-runner in Tuesday's race, served in the House from 2009-2017, and was the only woman in the House Freedom Caucus at the time, per CNN. Her election could be significant for GOP gender diversity in the Senate looking ahead.

  • Lummis racked up endorsements from President Trump, retiring Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi (R) and Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso (R).

Politics & Policy

Khzir Khan and Matthew Shepard's parents: Biden is America's "compassionate" choice

Americans across the 50 states and U.S. territories highlighted the country's diversity and individual identities during the Democratic National Convention's virtual roll call officially nominating Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

The state of play: Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim U.S. soldier killed in combat, represented Virginia in nominating Biden. He spoke at the DNC in 2016 and held the U.S. Constitution, asking if then-candidate Donald Trump had ever read it.

Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 22,046,135 — Total deaths: 778,557— Total recoveries: 14,020,530Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,479,788 — Total deaths: 171,687 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Business: S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began — MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most — WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus
  6. Education: Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after surge of COVID-19 cases — Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester.
