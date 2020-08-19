Cynthia Lummis wins Wyoming's GOP Senate primary

Former Rep. Cynthia Lummis won Wyoming's Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating a number of challengers and nearly guaranteeing a win in the deep-red state this November, per AP.

The big picture: Lummis, the clear front-runner in Tuesday's race, served in the House from 2009-2017, and was the only woman in the House Freedom Caucus at the time, per CNN. Her election could be significant for GOP gender diversity in the Senate looking ahead.