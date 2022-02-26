Consumers are losing patience with the supply chain
Shoppers are worn out as supply chains have disrupted everything — including buying expectations and behaviors.
The big picture: They largely understand that getting things like cars and appliances takes more time. But they have zero tolerance for delays of smaller purchases, according to retail experts.
State of play: It's been impossible to ignore or avoid global manufacturing and logistics problems, so consumers adjust their expectations on larger purchases that clearly depend on the supply chain.
- But for smaller purchases like cat food or personal goods, it's a different story because they've grown accustomed to quick delivery, Iliana Filyanova, a partner at McKinsey, told Axios.
- "They're still going to go to Amazon and expect a next-day delivery, or else they're going to switch [sites] or go to the store."
Between the lines: People are having to work harder to get what they need, whether it's shopping earlier, waiting, stocking up, or looking for alternatives.
- As a result, they've raised their expectations for businesses to deliver on their end of the bargain — whether it's communicating updates or fixing supply chain issues, according to Katherine Cullen, a senior director at the National Retail Federation.
- A three-week delay that turns into six, or a product listed as available that becomes unavailable, are frustration points — and consumers don't want to keep hearing that it's the supply chain and nothing can be done.
- “We're a year into this. That [blanket] excuse doesn't work anymore,” said Andrew Hogenson, global lead of consumer goods, retail and logistics at Infosys Consulting.
Threat level: Consumer loyalty is on the line.
- More than 70% of shoppers either switched brands or switched stores when the products they wanted became unavailable, according to a McKinsey study last fall of 2,095 people in the U.S.
What to watch: There's still a heightened level of demand for physical goods compared to services and experiences, and Filyanova says she doesn't expect that demand to lessen for another few years.
- Meanwhile, disruptions are increasing in frequency and severity because supply chains aren't resilient enough, according to McKinsey research.
The bottom line: Fair or not, supply chain fatigue has set in for consumers over the last year, and retailers no longer have that to fall back on, says Hogenson.