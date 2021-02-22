Sign up for our daily briefing

Cure Violence courts Des Moines as city sees rise in homicides

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Chicago-based Cure Violence is assessing Des Moines as a possible new site for its global program to reduce violence in major cities, Charlie Ransford, the group's senior director of science & policy, told Axios.

Why it matters: Des Moines homicides have increased in recent years — 21 in 2020 compared to 14 cases in 2019 — and the organization's approach has proven effective at reducing crimes like shootings.

The org approaches violence as a health epidemic that can be addressed using disease-control methods.

  • The program was developed more than two decades ago by Gary Slutkin, former head of the World Health Organization’s Intervention Development Unit.
  • It is currently implemented by local partners in at least 25 cities.
  • Urban Dreams is one group that may work as a Des Moines partner, the nonprofit group's leader Izaah Knox told Axios.

How it works: "Violence interrupters" — often local residents and former perpetrators — are hired to do much of the work, including:

  • Detect conflicts and diffuse tense situations to help prevent retaliations after shootings.
  • Identify people who are at highest risk and assist them.
  • Organize widespread community outreach to respond to every shooting.

What’s next: Cure Violence officials are completing an assessment of Des Moines, Ransford said, including a review of police data.

  • The City could decide whether or not to move forward at its meeting this morning at 7:30am. Join here if you want to weigh in.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Collins, Romney to vote "no" on Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Monday they will not vote to confirm President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden.

Why it matters: The moderate Republicans were viewed as possible saviors to Tanden's nomination, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) became the first Democratic senator to oppose one of Biden's nominees last week. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) has not yet announced how she intends to vote.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Google to lift political ad ban put in place following Capitol siege

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners Monday that its platforms will resume accepting all political ads starting Wednesday, after banning them following last month's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to an email obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Google and rival Facebook have been instituting political ad bans on and off over the past few months to slow the spread of misinformation and curb confusion around sensitive events, like the Capitol attack and the election.

Zachary Basu
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court clears way for Manhattan prosecutors to subpoena Trump's taxes

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort by former President Trump's lawyers to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from enforcing a subpoena for eight years of his personal and financial tax returns.

Why it matters: It was the last legal hurdle in the former president's long-running legal battle to shield his tax returns from prosecutors — and the second time that the Supreme Court has dealt Trump a defeat in the case.

