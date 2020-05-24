Cuomo says all New York pro sports leagues can begin training camps

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that all of the state's professional sports leagues can begin their training camps following months of coronavirus restrictions.

What he's saying: Cuomo emphasized that sports that are able to return without hosting fans should do so stating: "Work out the economics if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports."

Cuomo said the reappearance of sports would mark a "return to normalcy" and that his administration will work with teams to assist comebacks.

The big picture: Professional sports leagues are strategizing how to return safely, a condition that will likely require games to be played without fans. The NBA is in talks to restart its season in July at Disney's ESPN sports complex in Florida, while the MLB is in negotiations that could see the season start around July 1.