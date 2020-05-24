31 mins ago - Sports

Cuomo says all New York pro sports leagues can begin training camps

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that all of the state's professional sports leagues can begin their training camps following months of coronavirus restrictions.

What he's saying: Cuomo emphasized that sports that are able to return without hosting fans should do so stating: "Work out the economics if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports."

  • Cuomo said the reappearance of sports would mark a "return to normalcy" and that his administration will work with teams to assist comebacks.

The big picture: Professional sports leagues are strategizing how to return safely, a condition that will likely require games to be played without fans. The NBA is in talks to restart its season in July at Disney's ESPN sports complex in Florida, while the MLB is in negotiations that could see the season start around July 1.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Boris Johnson backs top aide amid reports of lockdown violations

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out in support of top aide Dominic Cummings Sunday after a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian found Cummings had traveled 260 miles in April to visit his parents while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The latest: "In traveling to find the right kind of child care, at a moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus, and when he had no alternative, I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent and I do not mark him down for that," Johnson said Sunday.

O'Brien: U.S. likely to impose sanctions if China moves ahead with Hong Kong law

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the U.S. government will likely impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law for Hong Kong that could constrain the special region's autonomy.

Why it matters: O'Brien said the U.S. could revoke a special status that allows Hong Kong to function as an international financial hub, stating that it's "hard to see" how the financial community can remain in the city if the law is enacted.

