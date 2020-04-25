Cuomo: NY will allow pharmacies to be collection sites for coronavirus test

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday that New York is going to authorize the use of independent pharmacists to be collection sites for coronavirus testing as the state expands capacity in labs.

What he's saying; "We're going to authorize all the independent pharmacists in the state to be collection sites for testing. I assume ... my educated guess is that independent pharmacists will take us up on this, and there are 5,000 pharmacies in New York state.

"Some of them have already been doing it, some of the larger national chains, but if your local drugstore can now become a collection site ... that would quickly ramp up our collection capacity."

The big picture via Axios' Caitlin Owens: Testing failures allowed the coronavirus outbreak to spread in the U.S. without detection, almost certainly making it worse than it would have been otherwise.

Go deeper: We're still behind on coronavirus testing