45 mins ago - Health

Cuomo: NYC no longer needs Navy hospital ship to fight coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

A view of the USNS Comfort docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on MSNBC Tuesday that New York City no longer needs the Navy ship USNS Comfort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The state, which has the most cases and deaths in the U.S., has seen a downward trend of daily hospitalizations, intubations and now deaths, a sign its social distancing measures are working. The ship provided nearly 1,000 extra beds relieve the strain on the health care system.

Go deeper: Gov. Cuomo extends coronavirus New York shutdown to May 15

Go deeper

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The White House and Congress reached a deal on a $484 billion interim coronavirus funding bill, which President Trump is expected to sign.

The big picture: The agreement will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus bill's emergency loan program for small businesses, and provide billions for hospitals and expanded coronavirus testing.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that guidelines to cautiously reopen parts of the country will likely be applied beginning on May 4.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Cuomo predicts 20% cuts to schools and hospitals without federal relief

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that his state is projecting it will need to cut funding for schools, local governments and hospitals by 20% if it doesn't get relief money from the federal government in the next coronavirus bill.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month did not provide money for state and local governments, which have faced massive revenue shortfalls as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy