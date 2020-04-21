New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on MSNBC Tuesday that New York City no longer needs the Navy ship USNS Comfort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The state, which has the most cases and deaths in the U.S., has seen a downward trend of daily hospitalizations, intubations and now deaths, a sign its social distancing measures are working. The ship provided nearly 1,000 extra beds relieve the strain on the health care system.

