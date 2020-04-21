Cuomo: NYC no longer needs Navy hospital ship to fight coronavirus
A view of the USNS Comfort docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on MSNBC Tuesday that New York City no longer needs the Navy ship USNS Comfort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The big picture: The state, which has the most cases and deaths in the U.S., has seen a downward trend of daily hospitalizations, intubations and now deaths, a sign its social distancing measures are working. The ship provided nearly 1,000 extra beds relieve the strain on the health care system.
