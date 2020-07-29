Cuomo plans to investigate overcrowding at Chainsmokers concert

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state health department will investigate "egregious social distancing violations" that took place at a concert last weekend in the Hamptons featuring The Chainsmokers, an electronic music duo.

The big picture: The concert came just a week after New York City reported zero coronavirus deaths. Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that public health violations can result in civil fines and possible criminal liability, AP notes.

The state of play: The event was marketed as a fundraiser and "drive-in music experience in the famous summer hot spot," NPR reports.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said his jurisdiction is also investigating the concert.

New York health commissioner Howard Zucker sent a letter to Schneiderman asking how the town approved permits for the concert during the pandemic, per NPR.

Cuomo shared a video on Twitter with more than 8 million views, in which audience members were standing close to each other while watching The Chainsmokers perform.

Some attendees were pictured wearing masks.

