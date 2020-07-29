48 mins ago - Health

Cuomo plans to investigate overcrowding at Chainsmokers concert

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state health department will investigate "egregious social distancing violations" that took place at a concert last weekend in the Hamptons featuring The Chainsmokers, an electronic music duo.

The big picture: The concert came just a week after New York City reported zero coronavirus deaths. Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that public health violations can result in civil fines and possible criminal liability, AP notes.

The state of play: The event was marketed as a fundraiser and "drive-in music experience in the famous summer hot spot," NPR reports.

  • Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said his jurisdiction is also investigating the concert.
  • New York health commissioner Howard Zucker sent a letter to Schneiderman asking how the town approved permits for the concert during the pandemic, per NPR.
  • Cuomo shared a video on Twitter with more than 8 million views, in which audience members were standing close to each other while watching The Chainsmokers perform.
  • Some attendees were pictured wearing masks.

Watch:

Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first volunteer in a late-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health received a shot in Savannah, Georgia, at 6:45 am on Monday, NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told CNN.

By the numbers: In the U.S., more than 148,000 people have died of COVID-19. Almost 4.3 million have tested positive for the virus from 52.2 million tests and more than 1.3 million people have recovered.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of Germany's infections disease research agency both said on Tuesday that they are starting to see possible signs of a second coronavirus wave in some European countries, NPR reports.

The big picture: Italy and Spain were early epicenters of the virus globally, but have since flattened their infection rates and begun reopening businesses. But, Belgium is increasing social distancing requirements due to a recent infection spike and Spain has closed gyms in Barcelona, the Washington Post reports.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter temporarily bars Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting over coronavirus misinformation

Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Twitter temporarily prevented Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting and retweeting on Tuesday after the president's son shared coronavirus-related misinformation.

Why it matters: The 12-hour hold — set off by a video touting hydroxychloroquine — is one of the toughest moves yet against a member of the Trump inner circle by the social media platform.

