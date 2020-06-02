46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo: The NYPD and NYC mayor did not do their job Monday night

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department Tuesday, calling their lack of protection for people and personal property "a disgrace."

The big picture: New York City is on its seventh day of protests for George Floyd's death and overall law enforcement killings, with massive crowds day and night. The city was one of the worst affected in the U.S. for looting, including Macy's flagship store and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

  • Cuomo called out the NYPD for not deploying enough of its officers to handle the crowds. The department has about 36,000 officers, the largest in the country.

What he's saying:

  • "The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night. I believe that."
  • "Use the police. Protect property and people. Look at the videos. It was a disgrace. I don't think they used enough police to address the situation because it's inarguable, but that it was not addressed last night."
  • "That's what I think hasn't worked and that has to be fixed and it has to be fixed today. Stop the looting. I do believe that the NYPD well-deployed would not need the National Guard."

The other side: NYPD Commissioner Dermott Shea stressed during Mayor de Blasio's press conference Tuesday he believes he does not need to activate the National Guard. 

  • He also said he believes the chaos and looting was only in parts of the city, and not widespread.
  • The mayor extended the curfew to Sunday beginning at 8 p.m.
  • Protesters were "overwhelmingly peaceful," de Blasio tweeted Monday night. But some people who had "nothing to do with the cause" stole and damaged property, he added.

Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York City to impose curfew amid ongoing protests

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City will be placed under curfew on Monday from 11pm until 5am Tuesday morning following days of protests over the death of George Floyd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The big picture: Demonstrations in New York, like in cities across the country, turned violent over the weekend as protesters clashed with police late into the night. The number of police officers on the streets of New York will double from 4,000 to 8,000.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued across the U.S., inciting a federal response from President Trump, the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: Immigration agents have been deployed to assist federal, state and local law enforcement. The U.S. Secret Service closed the streets immediately on all four sides of the White House Tuesday, until "riots become peaceful, or stop."

Fadel Allassan
Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

De Blasio says he's "proud" of daughter arrested during protest

Mayor Bill de Blasio with his wife Chirlane McCray, his daughter Chiara de Blasio and his son Dante de Blasio, July 24, 2014, Grassano, Italy. Photo: Giovanni Marino/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Monday that he's "proud" of his daughter for standing up for what she believes in, after she was arrested during protests against police brutality this weekend.

The big picture: De Blasio has had a combative relationship with the New York Police Department, which he defended Saturday after video emerged of some officers driving their cars into a group of protesters. A police union known for its hostility toward de Blasio posted a police report with the name of his 25-year-old daughter and her personal information on Twitter Saturday night, resulting in the account's suspension.

