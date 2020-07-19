Cuba reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time in 4 months

Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
The Cuban government announced Sunday that there were no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time in 130 days, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: The elimination of community spread is a milestone for the communist-led island nation, which will now move into the final phase of its reopening plan, according to Reuters.
- Cuba has received high praise for its handling of the pandemic compared to its Latin American neighbors, reporting a total of about 2,500 confirmed cases and just 87 deaths.
- Only a handful of nations, such as New Zealand, have achieved similar levels of success as Cuba.