1 hour ago - Health

Cuba reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time in 4 months

Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

The Cuban government announced Sunday that there were no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time in 130 days, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The elimination of community spread is a milestone for the communist-led island nation, which will now move into the final phase of its reopening plan, according to Reuters.

  • Cuba has received high praise for its handling of the pandemic compared to its Latin American neighbors, reporting a total of about 2,500 confirmed cases and just 87 deaths.
  • Only a handful of nations, such as New Zealand, have achieved similar levels of success as Cuba.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 14,385,211 — Total deaths: 603,605 — Total recoveries — 8,083,490Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,752,267 — Total deaths: 140,395 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: NIH director explains why U.S. coronavirus outbreak is worse than Europe's — FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. World: Europe's lessons on reopening the schools — Cuba reports no local transmission for first time in four months.
Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats call for IG probe into use of federal agents in Portland

Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP/Getty Images

The chairs of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Sunday called on the inspectors general of the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to open an investigation into the Trump administration's use of federal agents against protesters in Portland.

Why it matters: The House Democrats say the agencies "appear to have increasingly abused emergency authorities to justify the use of force against Americans exercising their right to peaceful assembly," pointing to reports of unidentified federal agents arbitrarily detaining protesters in unmarked vans.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Florida Rep. Donna Shalala: "I'm terrified for the first time in my career"

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that she has asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to issue another stay-at-home order and that she's "terrified" for the first time in her career because of the lack of leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: Florida is the new global epicenter of the pandemic, reporting a record number of daily new infections for any state and twice breaking its own record for daily deaths all in the last week.

