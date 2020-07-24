2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Crypto VC firm Paradigm hires DHS legal vet

Gus Coldebella, former chief legal officer of Circle and ex-acting general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security at the end of the Bush Administration, has joined crypto-focused VC firm Paradigm as its general counsel.

Why it matters: Coldebella is one of a growing number of high-profile government officials to jump over to the crypto industry’s private sector.

  • "For me, I don't think it’s the other side or it’s really different from what I’ve pursued in the past," he tells Axios when asked about working for an industry whose origins are so closely tied to privacy and countering government overreach.
  • “I don’t think the proper implementation of this technology runs counter to national security interests, to legal interests. I think it’s reconcilable.”

The backdrop: Paradigm was founded in 2018 by former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang and Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 15,545,445 — Total deaths: 634,231 — Total recoveries — 8,888,678Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,040,658 — Total deaths: 144,320 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. Public health: Testing demand is about to increase The mystery of long-term patientsThe wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease.
  4. Politics: Vulnerable Republicans push for clean energy in next stimulus.
  5. States: Birx: Virus surge creates "essentially three New Yorks."
  6. Economy: The unemployment situation is really, really bad.
  7. Education: The pandemic is making schools even more unequal.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Some Senate Republicans push for clean energy in next coronavirus stimulus

Several of the most politically vulnerable Senate Republicans are urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include clean energy provisions in the next coronavirus economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The list of signatures is certainly a sign that vulnerable Republicans see a political upside in calling for clean energy policies. It also shows, once again, that energy politics can be quite regional, even in the era of hyper-partisanship.

Driving the news: Seven members signed a letter calling for "policies that will bolster jobs and innovation" around renewables, nuclear, carbon capture, efficiency, advanced transportation and storage.

  • Of the five facing re-election this year, three are in races listed as a "toss-up" by the respected Cook Political Report: Colorado's Cory Gardner, Maine's Susan Collins, and North Carolina's Thom Tillis. Cook lists the contest of another signer, Arizona's Martha McSally, as "lean Democratic."

What we don't know: Whether this might lead to the inclusion of energy-related provisions in the next economic aid package, which GOP leaders have opposed in prior pandemic response bills. There are also pressures in the other direction. Earlier this week, nine GOP senators signaled opposition to extending the availability of tax credits for building new wind projects.

The big picture: For months the renewables sector has been pushing for changes to existing policies, including the ability to quickly monetize tax incentives, but have not succeeded in the Senate.

  • The clean energy sector, broadly defined, has shed several hundred thousand jobs during the crisis, according to the BW Research Partnership.

What they're saying: "We can’t presume to know what Leader McConnell will decide to do, but it’s certainly meaningful that seven Republican senators wrote to him and urged him to include clean energy policies," said Solar Energy Industries Association president Abigail Ross Hopper.

  • She notes that polling shows that backing renewables is "clearly a winning election issue."

3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment situation is really, really bad

In the first week of July, nearly 1.5 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits from the little-known Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Short-Term Compensation programs.

The state of play: For the week ending April 11, the first week for which data on the programs is available, PEUC and STC programs counted a little over 62,000 and 27,000 claimants each, respectively. That means both programs have seen approximately 15-fold increases in about three months' time.

