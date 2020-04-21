35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cruise hires PG&E chairman as top lawyer

Joann Muller

Jeff Bleich. Photo: Stefan Postles / Getty Images

Cruise, the San Francisco-based self-driving startup, has hired Jeff Bleich, a prominent California attorney and chairman of Pacific Gas & Electric, as its chief legal officer.

Why it matters: Cruise is likely to face extensive regulatory issues as it works toward the deployment of self-driving cars, starting with its home market in San Francisco.

  • Bleich is well-connected in government circles, having served as president of the California State Bar, as well as White House special counsel under President Obama, and ambassador to Australia.

What to watch: Bleich presumably still has a lot on his plate at PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year after amassing tens of billions of dollars in debt related to wildfires caused by its equipment. Bleich joined the PG&E board last year.

Dan Primack

Carta coronavirus layoffs reflect slow startup formation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New startup formation has slowed significantly, with fading hopes for a late 2020 rebound.

Driving the news: Carta, a startup that manages employee equity for other startups (including Axios), last week laid off 161 employees, or around 16% of its staff. The basic takeaway was tempered expectations for the number of potential new customers to sign and service.

Fadel Allassan

Cuomo predicts 20% cuts to schools and hospitals without federal relief

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday that his state is projecting it will need to cut funding for schools, local governments and hospitals by 20% if it doesn't get relief money from the federal government in the next coronavirus bill.

Why it matters: The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month did not provide money for state and local governments, which have faced massive revenue shortfalls as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

People take part in a "reopen" Pennsylvania demonstration in Harrisburg on April 20. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Residents in Pennsylvania became on Monday the latest to protest coronavirus lockdown measures. But Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced later Monday that he's extending the state's stay-at-home order through May 8.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in 22 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

