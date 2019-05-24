What they're saying: "The uncertainty around trade negotiations is adversely impacting financial markets of all sorts including equities and certainly oil futures," Marshall Steeves of Informa Economics tells MarketWatch.

"Without a resolution to the ongoing trade dispute quickly, which now looks very unlikely, oil could struggle to push higher," the London Capital Group's Jasper Lawler said via Reuters.

Where it stands: Crude prices are at their lowest levels in roughly 2 months, with WTI trading around $58.55 and Brent at $67.39.

