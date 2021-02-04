Sign up for our daily briefing

Oil prices rise to 1-year high

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices rose almost 2% on Wednesday, with a barrel of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude touching its highest since January 2020.

Driving the news: The jump in oil prices followed government data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell to their lowest since March, while OPEC+ maintained its supply cut agreement.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - World

Trouble brewing in the eurozone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing lockdowns, a mutating virus and a botched vaccine rollout have the eurozone headed for a double-dip recession, weighing heavily on its currency and pushing the dollar higher.

Why it matters: The weak dollar (down 10% from its 2020 highs) has been a linchpin for some of the biggest consensus trades this year — strong commodities, skyrocketing U.S. equity prices and emerging market stocks and bonds.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The debate over trans inclusion in federally-funded athletics

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Biden's executive order prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination in federally-funded athletics represents a significant step forward for transgender women athletes.

What it says: The order — which targets discrimination in all areas, not just sports — states that schools receiving federal funding must allow biological boys who self-identify as girls onto girls' sports teams or face federal action.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow