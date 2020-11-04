Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Crown Holdings food can manufacturing unit could sell for $2 billion

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) is considering a sale of its food can manufacturing unit, which could fetch around $2 billion, per Bloomberg.

Why it's the BFD: Crown is the world's largest maker of food cans, whether they be round, shaped, or bowls. It's also a profitable business, generating around $200 million in EBITDA, which is likely to attract private equity.

The bottom line: "Crown, which traces its origins to 1892, has more than 200 manufacturing plants globally and the majority of its revenue comes from outside the U.S. The company’s principal competitors include Ball Corp, which merged with Rexam Plc in 2016, and Ardagh Group," Bloomberg reports.

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to nearly a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
14 mins ago - World

Netanyahu keeps quiet with U.S. election in the balance

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Pool, Gali Tibbon/Getty Images

While Joe Biden and Donald Trump were giving their initial election night reactions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ordering ministers from his Likud party to refrain from any public statements on the vote, two ministers tell me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has closer relations with Trump than any other world leader, but he doesn't want to give even the slightest impression that he's taking sides before the results are final, Israeli officials told me.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Four in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Joe Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures.
  3. Sports: NFL steps up COVID protocols with new mask requirements.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
