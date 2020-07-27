1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CrossFit gets a new owner

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Berkshire Partners agreed to buy fitness brand CrossFit, in partnership with CrossFit gym owner and former Datalogix CEO Eric Roza (who will become CrossFit CEO). The seller is CrossFit's founding CEO Greg Glassman, who resigned after making controversial comments about the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: CrossFit needed a lifeline, due to both its management tumult and business challenges related to the pandemic.

  • CrossFit is largely a brand licensing company, charging gyms $3k per year to become "affiliates," plus generating revenue from trainer certification courses and merchandise. In 2013, Inc. reported that it generated around $100 million in revenue, while the broader CrossFit empire netted between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

The bottom line: "When Greg Glassman resigned as CEO of CrossFit, excoriated for comments about George Floyd’s death on Twitter and in a Zoom meeting, people who have worked there were surprised that his downfall was tied to accusations of racism. They had assumed that the reason would be routine and rampant sexual harassment," writes the New York Times' Katherine Rosman.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 16,296,635 — Total deaths: 649,662 — Total recoveries — 9,431,033Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,238,500 — Total deaths: 146,968 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the South — It's not over when the vaccine arrives.
  4. Politics: Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive.
  5. Sports: Miami Marlins outbreak cancels MLB games.
Kia KokalitchevaDan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Carta CEO addresses gender discrimination lawsuit

Carta, an equity management "unicorn," on Friday held an all-staff meeting in which CEO Henry Ward addressed a gender discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by the company's former VP of marketing, Axios has learned from several sources.

Why it matters: The company, which recently was valued at $3.3 billion, has generated attention for its reports on gender disparities in equity ownership —often the primary source of wealth creation for startup employees.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

Miami Marlins cancel home opener as team coronavirus outbreak spreads

The Miami Marlins' home opener on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It highlights the difficulty of carrying out a sports season as the nation's virus caseload continues to grow. The MLB chose to allow teams to travel around the country, opting out of the "bubble" environment that other leagues have favored.

