Details: The two patients have been free from blood transfusions and disease symptoms for a relatively short period of time, and have experienced only short-term, treatable side effects.

The big picture: CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the companies developing the treatment, aren't the only ones actively looking for new treatments for these blood disorders.

Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for beta thalassemia was approved in Europe last year, and it's expected to be approved in the U.S. next year. Other companies and academics are also looking for gene editing or gene therapy treatments for these diseases.

"For decades, we knew about the sickle cell disease mutation but we didn’t know about other genes [involved in the disease] and we didn’t have the necessary tools for genetic correction” of cells, Mitchell Weiss of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital told STAT.

"Now we have a confluence of scientific understanding and technology that can come together to make things happen."

