31 mins ago - Economy & Business

A "K-shaped recovery" in credit markets

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The K-shaped recovery happening in the broader U.S. economy, where the wealthy are seeing their fortunes rise while the poor see theirs fall, also is happening in credit markets, analysts at S&P Global say.

What it means: The pace of overall credit rating downgrades has slowed from earlier this year, but negative outlooks are at historical highs, and defaults could double within a year.

  • Some sectors — like technology, consumer staples, retail essentials, homebuilders and health care — appear likely to navigate the coronavirus pandemic with little or no effect on their creditworthiness.
  • Others face a "bleaker" future and are not expected to see credit ratings recover until at least 2023 — like the auto, leisure, travel, and aerospace industries.

What they're saying: "Downgrades have come down from their peak, but negative outlooks are at historical highs both for nonfinancial corporates (37%) and banks (30%) globally, pointing to more rating actions ahead."

  • "Since the outbreak of the pandemic, credits at the lower end of the scale (‘B’ and below) have represented over half of the downgrades, while 90% of defaults were from credits in the ‘CCC’ category."
  • "We forecast the speculative-grade corporate default rate to double by June 2021, from the current 6.2%, to 12.5% in the U.S. and from 3.8% to 8.5% in Europe."

Between the lines: A record $4.5 trillion worth of corporate bond issuance has come to market year to date, 29% higher than this time last year, and analysts are urging caution as fears of renewed market volatility pushed many corporates to front-load bond issuance ahead of the U.S. elections.

  • The analysts also noted a return of "aggressive financial policies" such as the use of debt by private equity owners to finance dividend payments for themselves paid for by using entities under their ownership to take on potentially unsustainable debt.

What to watch: There is also worry that U.S. election uncertainty in early November and the failure of the EU and U.K. to reach a Brexit agreement by the end of the month could create volatility and constrain access to financing for vulnerable firms.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Lindsey Graham's Senate race to a "toss up"

Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Wednesday updated its forecast for South Carolina's Senate race, moving it from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

Why it matters: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, has been able to out-raise the sitting senator — a key ally of President Trump — and tighten the race, which could be pivotal in deciding control of the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Trump dumped stimulus negotiations

President Trump. Photo: Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images

Markets were stunned by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that the White House was pulling out of stimulus discussions with House Democrats on Tuesday — and several Trump advisers even told Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the "inept" decision, calling it a "gift" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it makes sense if you follow the logic of Trump's economic advisers.

Where it stands: Trump has surrounded himself with die-hard acolytes of supply-side economics, like one-time pick for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore, who argue that fiscal stimulus measures and increased benefits for unemployed Americans not only don't help, but hurt the economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow