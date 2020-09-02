1 hour ago - Economy & Business

A credit upgrade cycle may be coming

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. companies have taken on a historic amount of debt this year, with investment grade corporates already issuing a record $1.5 trillion in bonds, more than any full-year total ever. But many have also upped their holdings of cash, making net debt burdens far lower than expected, data from Bank of America Securities shows.

Why it matters: Lower indebtedness means companies will have stronger balance sheets and better ratings. That could mean not only do fewer companies default on debt than expected, but it "ultimately should lead to an upgrade cycle" in credit ratings, BofA analysts say.

By the numbers: While investment grade industrial companies increased indebtedness by $397 billion in the first half of the year, they also grew cash holdings by $351 billion, meaning net debt rose by only $46 billion.

  • BofA credit strategist Hans Mikkelsen points out in a note that gross debt for IG non-financial non-utility issuers grew by 8.7% year over year, but was allocated heavily in cash and securities holdings.
  • Net debt actually declined by 4.8% (adjusting for the effect of ASC 842 accounting rule change).

The intrigue: "This is a dramatically better outcome for corporate balance sheets overall than what it looked like at the darkest hour," Mikkelsen said.

  • "Recall that economists and equity analysts lowered estimates so much that we have seen large beats both for economic data and corporate earnings for [the second quarter]."

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues

President Trump, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies.

Why it matters: Thankfully, the main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

