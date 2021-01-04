Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New York reports first case of fast spreading coronavirus variant

Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty

A New York resident with no known travel history has tested positive for the coronavirus variant spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed Monday.

Why it matters: New York is the fourth state to confirm a case of the variant, which is believed to be at least 50% more contagious. Colorado, California and Florida have also reported cases.

  • The individual who tested positive for the variant is from Saratoga County, Cuomo said.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that while the variant has increased transmissibility "there is no evidence to suggest that the variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy."
  • A non-peer-reviewed study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that the variant is 56% more transmissible than other strains.
  • The British government previously warned that the new variant could be up to 70% more transmissible.

The big picture: If the variant is more contagious, that means more are people getting sick, a certain portion of which will require care from the already strained health care system, Axios' Caitlin Owens notes.

  • That increased burden in itself could become more deadly, as patients receive a reduced quality of care.

By the numbers: Over the weekend, New York became the fourth state to top 1 million cases, per Johns Hopkins University data.

  • There are currently more than 8,251 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, Cuomo said Monday.

Go deeper: America's vaccine rollout: What went wrong

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

More contagious COVID-19 variant found in 3 U.S. states

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Part of the reason experts are so willing to shake up the vaccine process is a new, more contagious strain of the virus that's spreading around the world.

Why it matters: There's no evidence so far that the mutation makes people any sicker. But if it's more contagious, that means more people getting sick, a certain portion of which will require care from the already-strained health care system.

Ursula Perano
8 hours ago - World

Scotland to enter month-long coronavirus lockdown

Sturgeon. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that Scotland would enter a month-long lockdown beginning at midnight, as a highly infectious COVID-19 variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom.

Why it matters: Sturgeon warned that rising infections are putting "significant pressure" on the National Health Service, and that hospitals could reach capacity in three to four weeks. As a result, people must legally stay at home and work from home when possible.

Marisa FernandezCaitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

America's vaccine rollout: What went wrong

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The vaccine rollout is not going as planned so far, and has run headfirst into resource shortages and staffing issues caused by the raging pandemic.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of year fell drastically short, raising concerns about how long it may be until enough people are vaccinated in the U.S. for life to return to normal.

