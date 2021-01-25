Sign up for our daily briefing

Vaccine chaos continues for the most vulnerable

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Even for people who are supposed to get priority, COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a mess around Tampa Bay.

Why it matters: The stakes are still high. Florida added 277 coronavirus deaths on Friday, tying its daily record set back in August, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

What's happening:

  • Assisted living facilities have seen a 73% spike in cases over the last month, but still can't get vaccines before the general public, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
  • Teachers 65 and older in Pinellas and Hillsborough school districts are getting vaccinated, but that isn't the case in other counties around the area, WTSP reports.
  • A Tampa Bay prison nurse nearing 65 opened up to Creative Loafing about the disparities in vaccine distribution between hospital health care workers and those in other frontline sectors.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's latest executive order: Buy American

President Joe R. Biden speaks about the economy before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services.

Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech digs in for long domestic terror fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With domestic extremist networks scrambling to regroup online, experts fear the next attack could come from a radicalized individual — much harder than coordinated mass events for law enforcement and platforms to detect or deter.

The big picture: Companies like Facebook and Twitter stepped up enforcement and their conversations with law enforcement ahead of Inauguration Day. But they'll be tested as the threat rises that impatient lone-wolf attackers will lash out.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

The pandemic could be worsening childhood obesity

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 10-month long school closures and the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have a big impact on childhood obesity rates.

Why it matters: About one in five children are obese in the U.S. — an all-time high — with worsening obesity rates across income and racial and ethnic groups, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey show.

