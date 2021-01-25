Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Even for people who are supposed to get priority, COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a mess around Tampa Bay.
Why it matters: The stakes are still high. Florida added 277 coronavirus deaths on Friday, tying its daily record set back in August, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
What's happening:
- Assisted living facilities have seen a 73% spike in cases over the last month, but still can't get vaccines before the general public, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
- Teachers 65 and older in Pinellas and Hillsborough school districts are getting vaccinated, but that isn't the case in other counties around the area, WTSP reports.
- A Tampa Bay prison nurse nearing 65 opened up to Creative Loafing about the disparities in vaccine distribution between hospital health care workers and those in other frontline sectors.