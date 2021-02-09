Sign up for our daily briefing

Tampa Bay's Super Bowl celebrations spur COVID super-spreader fears

Buccaneers fans celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory in downtown Tampa. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Brady and Gronkowski got Tampa Bay the Lombardi Trophy, but the city fumbled its pandemic-era Super Bowl win with postgame mass celebrations.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci and other top health officials pleaded the city to stay home — or, at the very least, be smart about small gatherings — but that didn't stop throngs of maskless fans from swarming downtown Tampa and SoHo.

The state of play: The "boozy revelers" made national headlines in the New York Times, HuffPost, the Daily Mail and more.

  • It seemed not many were afraid of the $500 fine from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's mask order.
  • 10 tons of trash were cleaned up in the aftermath from Tampa streets, mostly in Ybor and SoHo, BayNews9 reports, costing the city about $50,000.

Our thought bubble: Saying the city was supposed to set a good example sounds like chastising kids who acted out on a field trip, but for so many — including frontline essential workers — this is life and death.

What's next: The Hillsborough County health department put out a national call requesting information on COVID-19 cases associated with Super Bowl LV.

  • Hillsborough will document all confirmed cases, Florida resident or not, of patients who report having attended the game or any official events surrounding it, health department spokesman Kevin Watler said.

The bottom line: If Florida had any shot of hosting the Olympics, and it's not clear that the idea was any more than a publicity stunt, we probably blew it Sunday night.

  • We were never that into it, anyway: After state CFO Jimmy Patronis asked the International Olympic Committee to consider relocating this summer's Games from Tokyo to Florida, a plurality of Americans surveyed — mostly Democrats — opposed the idea, per Morning Consult.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Rebecca Falconer
Health

CDC chief: Trump-appointed aides "politically swayed" some COVID guidelines

CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Washington Post on Monday that "a vast minority" of the agency's COVID-19 pandemic response guidelines had been "politically swayed" by some staff appointed by former President Trump.

Driving the news: Walensky said CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat was leading a review into the matter and that the agency was updating affected guidelines.

