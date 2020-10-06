Companies behind Trump's COVID-19 drugs draw attention

President Trump's use of two prominent treatments for COVID-19 has sparked interest in the two companies behind the drugs remdesivir and REGN-COV2.
The state of play: Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which makes REGN-COV2, and Gilead Sciences, maker of remdesivir, each rallied on Monday, but they have delivered very different returns for investors so far this year.
Disclaimer: Trump's recovery so far is not an endorsement for either product, as the president likely received a host of other treatments and had access to world-class facilities.
- Randomized clinical trials on the drugs are ongoing.