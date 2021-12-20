Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

COVID is wreaking havoc in the sports world again

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The sports world's sense of normalcy was upended over the weekend by a slew of events straight out of 2020.

State of play: Coronavirus cases are surging as the Omicron variant continues to spread, wreaking havoc on league schedules and causing games to be postponed and facilities to be shuttered.

  • The NFL has games on five days this week due to a surge in positive tests. It has also changed its protocols in a big way: fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players are no longer subject to weekly testing.
  • The NBA has postponed five games and returned to elevated protocols as COVID sweeps through the league. Teams are so short-handed that they've been given the green light to sign replacement players.
  • The NHL postponed nine games over the weekend and suspended 12 games involving cross-border travel until after Christmas. There's also a growing belief that NHL players won't compete in Beijing.
  • College basketball: Dozens of men's and women's programs have temporarily shut down, including three ranked men's teams: UCLA, Seton Hall and Ohio State. Multiple games were canceled.

Looking ahead: With border closures in Asia, Christmas on hold in Europe, and Omicron now detected in 89 countries, the Beijing Games — now just 46 days away — could realistically be delayed or disrupted.

Yacob Reyes
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NBA reschedules 5 more games due to COVID spike

Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles, front, passes the ball off under pressure from Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal in their game Dec. 18 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The NBA on Sunday announced it has postponed five games in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The new strain has rocked the sports world, forcing numerous postponements and adjustments to safety protocols as the leagues scramble to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

COVID isn't finished with us

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway.

Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.

Erin Doherty
Dec 18, 2021 - Health

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

