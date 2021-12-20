COVID is wreaking havoc in the sports world again

The sports world's sense of normalcy was upended over the weekend by a slew of events straight out of 2020.

State of play: Coronavirus cases are surging as the Omicron variant continues to spread, wreaking havoc on league schedules and causing games to be postponed and facilities to be shuttered.

The NFL has games on five days this week due to a surge in positive tests. It has also changed its protocols in a big way: fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players are no longer subject to weekly testing.

has games on five days this week due to a surge in positive tests. It has also changed its protocols in a big way: fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players are no longer subject to weekly testing. The NBA has postponed five games and returned to elevated protocols as COVID sweeps through the league. Teams are so short-handed that they've been given the green light to sign replacement players.

has postponed five games and returned to elevated protocols as COVID sweeps through the league. Teams are so short-handed that they've been given the green light to sign replacement players. The NHL postponed nine games over the weekend and suspended 12 games involving cross-border travel until after Christmas. There's also a growing belief that NHL players won't compete in Beijing.

postponed nine games over the weekend and suspended 12 games involving cross-border travel until after Christmas. There's also a growing belief that NHL players won't compete in Beijing. College basketball: Dozens of men's and women's programs have temporarily shut down, including three ranked men's teams: UCLA, Seton Hall and Ohio State. Multiple games were canceled.

Looking ahead: With border closures in Asia, Christmas on hold in Europe, and Omicron now detected in 89 countries, the Beijing Games — now just 46 days away — could realistically be delayed or disrupted.

Go deeper: COVID isn't finished with us