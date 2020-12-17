Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area

Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty

San Francisco will enforce a travel quarantine effective Friday as California struggles to combat rising COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization rates.

Driving the news: Anyone “traveling, moving or returning to San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area” will have to remain isolated for 10 days, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday. The order will remain in place through at least Jan. 4.

The big picture: The Bay Area has seen a steep drop in its ICU capacity over the last few weeks, triggering a state-issued stay-at-home order.

  • San Francisco’s new rules require travelers to quarantine and avoid contact with anyone outside their household unless there is an emergency or health-related situation.
  • Medical professionals, first responders and other essential workers are exempt.
  • The order also discourages non-essential travel within the Bay Area region, which consists of 10 counties.
  • “This virus spreads through human interaction and social gatherings, including through people with no symptoms. We need to take steps now to control the spread of the virus and save lives,” Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

Context: San Francisco reported a record 335 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Go deeper

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections leveled off over the past week, but the nationwide caseload is still dangerously high.

The big picture: Throughout the fall, new cases skyrocketed to record levels. It's good news that they're no longer skyrocketing, but holding steady at record or near-record highs is nothing to cheer about.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, but is "asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine," his spokesperson Nicholas Goodwin said in an email.

The big picture: Bernhardt is following CDC guidelines, including identifying close contacts, per a statement. He spent the past two days in meetings with other Trump administration officials and last week attended a portrait unveiling for former secretary Ryan Zinke, along with several GOP senators, reports the Washington Post, which notes that Interior attorney Daniel Jorjani and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Aurelia Skipwith also tested positive for the virus last month.

Flashback: Trumpworld coronavirus outbreaks

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Army issuing camouflage-print combat face masks for soldiers in 2021

Photo: U.S. Army

The U.S. Army announced in a statement Wednesday it will issue camouflage-print official Combat Cloth Face Coverings to new soldiers in the second quarter of 2021.

The big picture: The Army has largely been providing disposable or reusable, solid color face masks or other cloth coverings to soldiers to prevent against COVID-19, per the statement. 94,644 military members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 878 hospitalized and 14 losing their lives to the virus, Department of Defense figures show.

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!