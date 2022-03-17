COVID cases, deaths falling nationwide

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

COVID cases and death rates from the coronavirus fell sharply across the country over the last week. But there could be trouble on the horizon.

The big picture: The numbers continue a positive trend seen as pandemic restrictions were lifted and life returned to normal for many Americans.

Yes, but: They are being watched closely as Europe experiences a resurgence of COVID cases likely driven by its own relaxations of pandemic rules and the spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.2, which accounts for an increasing proportion of new U.S. cases, NBC News reports.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is averaging roughly 32,094 new COVID cases a day — a 41% drop over the past two weeks. Case rates fell in every state.

Deaths nationwide have fallen to about 1,226 people per day, down 33% from more than 1,800 per day two weeks ago.

What we're watching: Whether cases start to rise again in the coming weeks.