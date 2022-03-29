Why COVID care will likely get harder to access

The discontinuation of the federal program that makes free COVID care available to uninsured Americans means that they're likely to have a lot more difficulty accessing pandemic care, according to a new KFF brief.

Higher costs for many covered Americans are likely right around the corner, too.

Why it matters: If patients are on the hook for more of their COVID-related costs, a bad case of the virus could suddenly become a much larger financial burden.

Or patients may simply be less willing to get tested or vaccinated.

The big picture: The federal government has spent billions on coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines, and in some cases — such as through the uninsured fund — has also paid providers for administering such care.