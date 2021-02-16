Sign up for our daily briefing

Where Iowa stands on wasted COVID-19 vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A low percentage of Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine supply has gone in the garbage, according to IDPH data provided to Axios.

By the numbers: About .05% of the state's vaccine supply has gone to waste, according to tracking data by IDPH.

  • 216 of 410,771 doses have been unusable as of Feb. 11.

Needle or syringe malfunctions, dropped and broken vials, and storage issues contributed to wasted doses, said Sarah Ekstrand, spokesperson for IDPH.

State of play: Iowa has improved its vaccine distribution. About 11% of the state's population — 335,771 people — have received the first vaccine dose, which is near the national average, according to the New York Times.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Oriana Gonzalez
19 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

Cuomo defends data release delay on COVID deaths in New York nursing homes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday he took responsibility for his administration's delay in releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and admitted it "created pain," but added "nothing was hidden from anyone."

Why it matters: Some state lawmakers are looking to repeal the governor's emergency powers amid allegations of a cover-up over the data.

Margaret Talev
Feb 15, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Fauci: Americans shouldn't let down their guard about virus variants

President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tells "Axios on HBO" that despite the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, emerging variants could pose a "stumbling block" and Americans shouldn't become complacent.

Driving the news: The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also shared his thoughts on contemplating his own mortality, working with Biden, and talking to teachers about returning to school before everyone's been vaccinated.

