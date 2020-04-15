53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Court rules Epstein prosecutors didn't break the law in plea deal

Rebecca Falconer

Protesters hold images of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse in New York City last July. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

An appeals court upheld Tuesday a 2007 deal between Jeffrey Epstein and prosecutors allowing him to avoid federal sex trafficking charges — denying an effort by one of his accusers to challenge the action in a lawsuit.

The big picture: A judge ruled last year that federal prosecutors in Florida violated the law by striking the deal. "It's not a result we like, but it’s the result we think the law requires," a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion following the 2-1 ruling. A lawyer for Courtney Wild, who's spoken of being molested by Epstein at age 14, said in a statement they plan to file a petition for rehearing.

Read the federal appeals court's decision via DocumentCloud:

Ursula Perano

Federal court temporarily blocks coronavirus order against some abortions

Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Thursday that clinics in Texas can immediately offer medication abortions — a pregnancy termination method administered by pill — and can also provide the procedure to patients nearing the state's time limits for abortions.

Driving the news: The decision comes after federal appeals court ruled 2-1 on Tuesday in favor of an executive order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Margaret Talev

Exclusive: Justice Stephen Breyer on politics and the rule of law

Photo: Axios on HBO

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer urged Americans to re-engage in civics and vote — and not to expect the judiciary to resolve political questions.

Driving the news: It's more than knowing that "judges are not just shouldn't-be-politicians," he said. "They're very bad politicians. Don't get involved in that. That's not your job."

Fadel Allassan

Court blocks Trump administration rollback of school lunch standards

Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

A federal court in Maryland blocked on Tuesday the Agriculture Department's rollback of nutrition standards for the National School Lunch Program, a cause championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The 2018 rollbacks cut whole-grain requirements and allowed for higher sodium levels in school meals. The court found that the rule change violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which outlines how federal agencies issue new regulations.

