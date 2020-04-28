Coursera CEO says online re-skilling could help address unemployment crisis

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday that while mass unemployment will undoubtedly be the next crisis after hospitalizations and school closures, it could present an opportunity for workers to re-skill through online courses.

The big picture: Coursera is working with state governments in Illinois, Oklahoma and Arizona on an initiative to allow free access to 3,800 online courses to unemployed people interested in re-skilling until Sept. 30. More than 26 million people have filed jobless claims in recent weeks.