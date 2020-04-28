26 mins ago - Axios Events

Coursera CEO says online re-skilling could help address unemployment crisis

Fadel Allassan

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday that while mass unemployment will undoubtedly be the next crisis after hospitalizations and school closures, it could present an opportunity for workers to re-skill through online courses.

The big picture: Coursera is working with state governments in Illinois, Oklahoma and Arizona on an initiative to allow free access to 3,800 online courses to unemployed people interested in re-skilling until Sept. 30. More than 26 million people have filed jobless claims in recent weeks.

Axios hosts a live, virtual event on how education leaders, policymakers and parents are navigating the challenges of remote learning and ensuring kids are ready for the next school year, featuring Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer and Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.

Fadel Allassan

Common Sense Media CEO: Coronavirus puts education equity "at extreme risk"

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating pre-existing problems with education equity in the United States, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer said at an Axios event Tuesday.

Why it matters: A survey by Common Sense Media, an educational non-profit, found that black and Hispanic teens were more likely than white teens to say they were worried about falling behind in their studies as a result of in-person classes being canceled.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,074,861 — Total deaths: 213,255 — Total recoveries — 906,898Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 994,625 — Total deaths: 56,749 — Total recoveries — 112,065 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Economy: TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce. — Airlines' first-quarter earnings reveal scope of coronavirus pain
  4. Small business: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised an audit for all PPP loans over $2 million.
  5. In Congress: House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The battle to let states go bankrupt
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

