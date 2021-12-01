Sign up for our daily briefing

City Council member Andre Dickens wins Atlanta mayoral race

Andre Dickens during a rally at Center Stage on November 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

City Council member Andre Dickens won a runoff election Tuesday to become Atlanta's next mayor, soundly beating the council's president Felicia Moore.

The big picture: Dickens was just a few months ago considered to have an outside chance of replacing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who announced in May that she wouldn't seek a second term.

  • He rallied votes in a campaign that placed public safety as a priority issue, focusing on "real bread and butter issues," rather than looking to defund the police— a strategy that could be a template for other Democrats, according to Dickens' strategist Chris Huttman.

What they're saying: "My real opponent in this race was never one of those 13 opponents that we thought they were. My opponent is homelessness, hopelessness, joblessness, racism, poverty, violence," Dickens said in his victory speech late Tuesday.

  • "My opponent requires all of us and that's what we're fighting against."

Thomas Wheatley
Nov 29, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Atlanta weighs how to spend infrastructure cash

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Bicycling and pedestrian advocates are urging Atlantans to send their wishlist of bike lanes, park improvements and safer streets to Atlanta City Council representatives and city officials before a Wednesday deadline.

Why it matters: Atlanta's facing an infrastructure backlog and a growing desire (and need) for sidewalks and streets that serve bicyclists, pedestrians and people using transit.

Thomas Wheatley
19 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Our guide to Atlanta's mayoral runoff election

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It’s Election Day yet again, and time for Atlanta voters to cast ballots for Atlanta’s next mayor and several members of the Atlanta City Council, plus representatives on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Most of our tips from Election Day stand, but here are the important details:

Julia Sclafani
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

UN report: Pandemic set to cost global tourism $2 trillion in 2021

A tourist in front of the Eiffel Tower on November 25, 2021 in Paris. Photo:Chesnot/Getty Images

A new United Nations report warns that global tourism will see only modest revenue gains in 2021 after last year's historic losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Tourism revenues in 2020 fell by more than half from the previous year — a significant blow to the global economy, according to analysis by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

